Letter: Biden Hypocrisy on US Gas Prices

President Biden says that he is doing everything possible to reduce gas prices. This includes begging OPEC to increase oil production, going to Saudi Arabia to beg them directly to increase oil production, sending envoys to negotiate renewal of oil purchases from Venezuela, asking US oil industries to increase production, and accusing the US oil industry and privately-owned gas stations of price gouging. Meanwhile his administration is preparing NEW regulations governing oil production that will force less drilling in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico from which 43% of total US oil production is derived. Hypocritical??

John Schmitz

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

