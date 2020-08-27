Letter: Biden ignored Latinos for his VP choice

Joe Biden chose a black female for his VP choice. The narrative was that since African Americans in South Carolina and in other southern states saved him in the primaries, that he owed the position to an African American (AA). AA leaders like Representatives Clyburn and Maxine Waters demanded it. So Biden chose Kamala Harris, of Indian and Jamaican heritage. In this whole process, Biden apparently never seriously considered a Latino for his running mate. We already had the historic eight years of AA Obama. So why not give the VP opportunity, and potentially the Presidency, to a Latino? The AA population is about 14%, but the Latino American population is about 15%. Where was their outrage on this? Was their silence bought by the Democrat party's promise of legalization and citizenship for millions of Latinos illegally in the country? Biden's focus on picking an AA was to the exclusion of Latinos and other races. A prime example of how Biden and the Democrat party play their ethnic identity politics.
Doug Lawrence
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
