 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden ignored Latinos for his VP choice
View Comments

Letter: Biden ignored Latinos for his VP choice

Joe Biden chose a black female for his VP choice. The narrative was that since African Americans in South Carolina and in other southern states saved him in the primaries, that he owed the position to an African American (AA). AA leaders like Representatives Clyburn and Maxine Waters demanded it. So Biden chose Kamala Harris, of Indian and Jamaican heritage. In this whole process, Biden apparently never seriously considered a Latino for his running mate. We already had the historic eight years of AA Obama. So why not give the VP opportunity, and potentially the Presidency, to a Latino? The AA population is about 14%, but the Latino American population is about 15%. Where was their outrage on this? Was their silence bought by the Democrat party's promise of legalization and citizenship for millions of Latinos illegally in the country? Biden's focus on picking an AA was to the exclusion of Latinos and other races. A prime example of how Biden and the Democrat party play their ethnic identity politics.

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News