 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden ignores pleas for help from border town residents

  • Comments

Under Joe Biden, there has been record numbers of people attempting to enter the country illegally. There has also been an increase in smuggling related vehicle accidents resulting in injury and death. Residents in border towns are traumatized and live in fear. On almost a daily basis, human and drug smugglers carrying loads of unauthorized migrants and/or illegal drugs drive recklessly through these small towns attempting to allude law enforcement. Many result in crashes, with multiple injuries and deaths of migrants, as occurred on April 21 on I-10 near Picacho, AZ. In March, a tanker truck failed to stop at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Webb County, Texas. A lengthy chase occurred with the truck driver sideswiping law enforcement vehicles. 62 smuggled unauthorized migrants were later found in the truck. Smugglers frequently crash into other vehicles, plow through ranch fencing and onto privately owned property. Terrorized border town residents have pleaded with the Biden administration to secure the border, but those pleas have landed on uncaring ears.

Mike Wayne

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News