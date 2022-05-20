Letter: Biden ignores pleas for help from border town residents

Under Joe Biden, there has been record numbers of people attempting to enter the country illegally. There has also been an increase in smuggling related vehicle accidents resulting in injury and death. Residents in border towns are traumatized and live in fear. On almost a daily basis, human and drug smugglers carrying loads of unauthorized migrants and/or illegal drugs drive recklessly through these small towns attempting to allude law enforcement. Many result in crashes, with multiple injuries and deaths of migrants, as occurred on April 21 on I-10 near Picacho, AZ. In March, a tanker truck failed to stop at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Webb County, Texas. A lengthy chase occurred with the truck driver sideswiping law enforcement vehicles. 62 smuggled unauthorized migrants were later found in the truck. Smugglers frequently crash into other vehicles, plow through ranch fencing and onto privately owned property. Terrorized border town residents have pleaded with the Biden administration to secure the border, but those pleas have landed on uncaring ears.