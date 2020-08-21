 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden in the basement works
View Comments

Letter: Biden in the basement works

Re: the Aug. 11 letter “Biden in the basement”, my response is that with a lead of close to 10 points over President Trump, staying in the basement appears to be a winning strategy, so why should Biden “get out of [his] basement”. Why would he be motivated to “Start answering tough questions about how practical [his] polices are.”? Would it increase his lead? The author closes with, “No one is going to elect you president with a campaign focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric.” In first place, the campaign has not been focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric, but if that approach had produced a ten point lead, then don’t knock it. The goal of Biden and his supporters, and I am one of them, is to win the presidential election, i.e., beat Trump!

Denny Graham

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News