Letter: Biden in the basement works

Re: the Aug. 11 letter “Biden in the basement”, my response is that with a lead of close to 10 points over President Trump, staying in the basement appears to be a winning strategy, so why should Biden “get out of [his] basement”. Why would he be motivated to “Start answering tough questions about how practical [his] polices are.”? Would it increase his lead? The author closes with, “No one is going to elect you president with a campaign focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric.” In first place, the campaign has not been focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric, but if that approach had produced a ten point lead, then don’t knock it. The goal of Biden and his supporters, and I am one of them, is to win the presidential election, i.e., beat Trump!
Denny Graham
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
