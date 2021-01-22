Letter: Biden inauguration

Two weeks ago, my hometown where I spent most of my life, came under attack by mobs of insurrectionists and seditionists who did not succeed in their heinous acts. Since that day, my old home downtown has become a militarized zone. After 12 noon on January 20, 2021, I don’t know how I feel. Is it relief, disbelief, or a sense that our Sisyphean struggle is finally over? Have we left the twilight zone or are we Rip Van Winkle awakened? I’m praying to an agnostic god that we can live in light instead of darkness for, at least, some days ahead. Remission can be a welcome relief, but an ugly disease can slither back to infect us. As we continue to fight against COVID, we can be thankful that the ugly, bombastic malignant tumor that invaded our country has been excised from the presidency and together we can continue to fight against it to prevent it from infecting us again.
Jessica Hamdan
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.