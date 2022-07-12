Letter: Biden intentionally caused high gas prices

Biden has been attacking oil companies claiming excessive profits and threatening to use the Defense Production Act against them if they do not produce more oil. It was Biden on the campaign trail who attacked the petroleum industry, promised a transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and ending subsidies to oil and gas companies. On his first day in office, Biden signed Executive Orders suspending new oil leases on federal lands, ended oil exploration in ANWR and ended the Key Stone pipeline. The American Petroleum Institute responded to Biden's recent attacks by saying that they are almost at refining capacity now and that a third of their refining capacity has been lost in conversions to renewable fuels. Today, 6/20, Biden revealed the truth, saying that high gasoline prices "gives a chance to make a fundamental turn toward renewable energy and electric vehicles." This is Biden's and Progressive Democrats' real agenda and they could care less about your financial suffering at the gasoline pump. A means to their end.