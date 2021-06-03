Letter: Biden, Iran and Hamas

Tally McDonald's letter (5/26) on President Biden appeasing Iran has one inaccurate item. Iran has not supplied Hamas with many weapons, including missiles for over fifteen years. As the Israeli newspaper 'Haaretz' notes today (5/26), Hamas makes its own missiles, in large part due to the encirclement of the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt's cooperation in enforcing a blockade at entry points. As for appeasement of Iran by trying to restore the 2015 JCPOA agreement that ex-president Trump withdrew the U.S. from, Iran since then has vastly expanded its uranium capacities thanks to Trump's actions. Is it really appeasement for Biden to try to restore the 2015 pact which would reduce Iran's nuclear potential?
Charles Smith
North side
