Letter: Biden is a kind person

I grew up in Delaware, and Joe Biden was my Senator for many years. I admired his dedication to public service and his interest in the lives of the average American. He has been touched by hard family losses, but I think those experiences and his daily commute on Amtrak helped him keep in touch with people.
I have heard Joe speak in person and have met his wife Jill. About 15 years ago, my aging mother (a Republican all her life) told me about her experience when she was having lunch alone in a restaurant not far from her home. Biden came over and asked if he could join her. She talked with him for over an hour and was impressed that he really listened to her. Many people have similar experiences with Joe, because this is part of who he is. I have often disagreed with him on policy, but he is a kind, good person who will serve the average American well at this very difficult time
Roger Barthelson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
