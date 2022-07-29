 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden is the New Reagan

Every article about our current inflation rate mentions that 9.1% is the highest it's been in 40 years. So who was president 40 years ago when 11.9% inflation was even worse? Ronald Reagan.

There are many similarities between Reagan and Biden. Both were deemed to be too old for the office, and both were the oldest men to be sworn in. After a disastrous year-and-a-half in office, both were unpopular and expected to be one-term presidents. Reagan's party lost big in the 1982 mid-term elections, making his re-election in 1984 even more doubtful.

Oh, yes. Reagan's supporters claimed that Jimmy Carter was responsible for the lousy economy, and Biden's supporters claim that Donald Trump was responsible. In fact, rising oil prices, global warfare, and shortages caused worldwide inflation. Sound familiar? Reagan did not have to deal with a pandemic.

In the end, Ronald Reagan came out fine and was re-elected, and Joe Biden will be too.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

