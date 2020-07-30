Letter: Biden Lies Too

Mary Bradley writes she is amazed at “the excuses people use to justify Donald Trump”, and “Biden is a just and moral man.” I respond not to defend Trump-which is admittedly difficult-but to point out contrary facts about Joe Biden’s character. He cheated in law school, falsely claimed he graduated in the top half of his class and misrepresented his academic record repeatedly. Ms. Bradley and Biden supporters will no doubt excuse his transgressions as “honest or minor mistakes”. As an attorney, prior Adjunct Professor at UA School of Law and two other law schools and past member of three state bar associations and an inactive member of the California Bar, I do not consider cheating in law school and misrepresenting your academic record minor matters. They are lies and demonstrative of a person’s character: you'll cheat to get ahead.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
