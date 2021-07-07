 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden Meeting with Putin
Letter: Biden Meeting with Putin

I was appalled when I saw the coverage of the President's meeting with Putin. During their separate press conferences, the President was in the open, under the hot sun, with no shade, while Putin was indoors. Also, when the President said it was hot and took off his jacket, he had to drop it on the floor. No one came over to help him and no one thought to provide some shade. Disgraceful, that Putin was shown more respect than President Biden!

VALERIE GOLEMBIEWSKI

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

