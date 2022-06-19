 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden misleads on gun manufacturers' liability

In 2005 a bipartisan Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). "It protects firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes have been committed with their products. Both arms manufacturers and dealers can still be held liable for damages resulting from defective products, breach of contract, criminal misconduct, and other actions for which they are directly responsible. They may also be held liable for negligent entrustment when they have reason to know a gun is intended for use in a crime." A properly functioning firearm is not defective! Prior to PLCAA, the anti-gun crowd sued firearms manufactures with the goal of financially ruining them. The reason Biden and Democrats want PLCAA repealed. Automobiles have been used to mow down crowds of people. Should auto manufactures be financially responsible for those deaths and injuries? Commercial firearms are manufactured/sold for home/self defense, hunting and sporting pleasure. From the movie Shane, "A gun is as good or as bad as the person using it."

Ryan Bodsworth

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

