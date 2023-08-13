How does a Senator from one of the smaller states in the US become a Multimillionaire while earning 6 digit salary ? How does his family become fabulously rich ? Why does he say he thought he would be able to make decisions ?Follow the money.
How does a community organizer from Illinois become Senator on a 6 digit salary become President twice ? Then on to becoming a multi-multimillionaire, running with some of the richest people on earth ? And still continues to pull the puppet strings ?
Follow the money.
How does a Prosecutor who was overruled by the Supreme Court for misconduct chosen to prosecute a political opponent?
Why is he trying to switch the venue from Florida to DC ?
Lawyers with any knowledge of the law should be asking the same questions as a lowly person in trouble with a skewed prosecutorial system.
People are also reading…
How can I get Justice against the unlimited resources of the Government which I pay for ?
Follow the money.
Richard Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.