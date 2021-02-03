 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden must reform BLM to achieve his conservation goals
I applaud President Biden's goal to protect 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030. This could help address the serious climate and extinction crises. As the largest federal land management agency, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) could play a key role. Unfortunately, I worked for Arizona BLM from 2002 to 2017, and I know that BLM often fails to achieve already legally required protection. Many BLM national monuments, national conservation areas, and other supposedly protected lands continue to be harmed by commercial livestock grazing and other uses. BLM's managers tend to have a strong "multiple use" bias that sabotages true conservation in protected areas. To achieve his conservation goals, President Biden must fundamentally reform BLM's regressive dominant management culture.

Richard Spotts

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

