Letter: "Biden Name Calling"

Regarding this letter, I would respectfully submit that Mr. Biden was referring to the Jan 6th mob of Trump supporters who simply did not act with the respect the seat of government demands of any visitor; i.e. instead attacking Capitol police with flag poles, breaking into buildings, defacing the interior of buildings, etc. As for “those he is supposed to represent”, I do not think that they are looking to embrace his leadership and ideals. instead embracing the previous president’s chaos and mayhem. So , since I don’t believe you were part of the mob, illegally entering the capitol building, breaking windows or assaulting police officers and other nefarious acts of violence, I don’t think he was referring to you and thus do not need to be offended by his words.