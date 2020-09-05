 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden needs to call on Gandhi
Trump has seized on law and order as the only issue he can run with; Biden has done nothing to counter the charge that Dems are soft on mayhem. We can say what we will about systematic racism and police brutality, but violence in the streets will only allow Trump to declare martial law and walk away with the next four years of tyranny.

Joe Biden must go to the cities where protests have turned violent and preach the gospel of non-violence. It will do no good to give a speech condemning violence; he needs to go there and tell them to knock it off in the name of decency and the American way. Democracy requires the expression of grievances, but not the burning of vehicles and the looting of shops.

If Gandhi could get the British out of India through non-violent protest; Biden can surly get a petty tyrant out of the White House the same way.

Tony Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

