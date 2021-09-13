Letter: Biden Nominee Will Hurt Arizona Small Businesses During the Economic Recovery

Thank you for the Sept. 4, 2021 piece by Tim Steller on independent contractors. I write to highlight that President Biden’s nomination of David Weil to the Department of Labor is another grave threat to the livelihoods of Arizona independent contractors.
As a franchise business owner, I am also an independent contractor. While most people have not heard of Weil, he served in the same Labor Department role from 2014-2017. Weil’s re-nomination is based on his work as a researcher, and yet his academic views show a misguided bias toward the local businesses he would again regulate.
The bottom line is, Weil wants to turn dynamic Arizona into the restrictive California economy where so many independent contractors have lost their livelihoods to the recent A.B. 5 law.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to harm so many small businesses, I urge our Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to stand up for Arizona small businesses and oppose David Weil’s retread nomination.
David Haase
East side
