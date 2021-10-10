Letter: Biden, not Trump, caused these disasters

Within weeks of taking office, President Biden reversed numerous Trump border policies, i.e., ending the border wall construction, ending Remain in Mexico, ending asylum agreements with Central American countries, etc. The results thus far, over 1.4 million illegal entrants encountered by the Border Patrol and tens of thousands of "got aways."
Biden ended oil exploration in AWAR, ended the Keystone pipeline and froze new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The results, gasoline prices are over $1 a gallon higher.
Regarding Afghanistan, Biden ignored his top Generals' recommendation to keep a stabilizing counter-terrorism force of 2,500 American troops there. Instead, he chose to hurriedly remove troops from Afghanistan without first removing all American civilians, legal permanent residents and Special Visa holders.
The results, 13 American service members killed, 170 Afghan civilians and a family of seven killed. Biden, without hesitation reversed many of Trump's domestic and foreign policies. As Commander in Chief, he could have done so in Afghanistan. Biden caused these disasters, not Trump.
Alan Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.