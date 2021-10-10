 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden, not Trump, caused these disasters
View Comments

Letter: Biden, not Trump, caused these disasters

  • Comments

Within weeks of taking office, President Biden reversed numerous Trump border policies, i.e., ending the border wall construction, ending Remain in Mexico, ending asylum agreements with Central American countries, etc. The results thus far, over 1.4 million illegal entrants encountered by the Border Patrol and tens of thousands of "got aways."

Biden ended oil exploration in AWAR, ended the Keystone pipeline and froze new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The results, gasoline prices are over $1 a gallon higher.

Regarding Afghanistan, Biden ignored his top Generals' recommendation to keep a stabilizing counter-terrorism force of 2,500 American troops there. Instead, he chose to hurriedly remove troops from Afghanistan without first removing all American civilians, legal permanent residents and Special Visa holders.

The results, 13 American service members killed, 170 Afghan civilians and a family of seven killed. Biden, without hesitation reversed many of Trump's domestic and foreign policies. As Commander in Chief, he could have done so in Afghanistan. Biden caused these disasters, not Trump.

Alan Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News