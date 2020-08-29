 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden/Obama on H1N1
View Comments

Letter: Biden/Obama on H1N1

In order to try and get a balanced view of our world, besides watching both one conservative and liberal newscast daily, I read a real newspaper as well as the left wing agenda pushing Daily Star. An interesting piece appeared in the Wall Street Journal this week comparing Biden/Obama's response to H1N1 to Trump's response to Covid19. The fact is their response was slower, less decisive, with fewer actions taken. IF H1N1 had been as contagious as Covid 19, America would have experience around 2 million deaths by now! The only difference is they got lucky it wasn't as contagious and Trump didn't. No one is saying Trump has done a great job in all aspects of handling this outbreak, but he did a lot of things that never occurred to Biden/Obama. An article like this is something that would never appear In Tucson's left leaning media.

Kevin Kaatz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News