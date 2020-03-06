Letter: Biden owes primary wins to Rep. Jim Clyburn
Letter: Biden owes primary wins to Rep. Jim Clyburn

A couple weeks ago, Joe Biden was being written off as not going any further in his bid for the Democrat nomination. He lost badly in NV, IA, and NH. Then came the South Carolina primary, his last hope due to black voters. But even polls of three weeks ago there did not fare well for him. So what happened? Rep. Jim Clyburn, an African American, with a lot of influence with African Americans in South Carolina, endorsed Biden. That did it, as African Americans turned out in drives for Biden, he won decisively there. That was quickly followed by Mayor Pete and Klobuchar suddenly dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden. (Any Quid Pro Quo secret agreements there for future Cabinet appointments?). Biden then went on to win several States, some that he had barely campaigned in. His candidacy was saved by Rep. Clyburn, not something Biden did on his own like winning debates, campaigning hard in most of his won primary states or his great fund raising.

Alice Moreno

North side

