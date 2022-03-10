Letter: Biden played?

Trump said that President Biden was being played by the ‘Genius’ Putin. Incredible. Trump and his Republican followers are the ones played, Remember President Bush said he had “looked into Putin’s soul” or some such nonsense deeming him a great guy. This is now followed by Trump designating the Russian dictator as his BFF. I remember seeing t-shirts that said “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat”- joke I think but not so sure now. Good Lord, can we not replace these types that support violent insurrections and invasions, new Jim Crow laws, prolonging a deadly pandemic, incarcerating helpless migrant children, and endangering women’s health? We don’t have to replace them with liberal Democrats but surely we can get more rational people in office than these Trump Republican loonies.
Michael Perdue
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.