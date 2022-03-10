 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden played?
View Comments

Letter: Biden played?

  • Comments

Trump said that President Biden was being played by the ‘Genius’ Putin. Incredible. Trump and his Republican followers are the ones played, Remember President Bush said he had “looked into Putin’s soul” or some such nonsense deeming him a great guy. This is now followed by Trump designating the Russian dictator as his BFF. I remember seeing t-shirts that said “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat”- joke I think but not so sure now. Good Lord, can we not replace these types that support violent insurrections and invasions, new Jim Crow laws, prolonging a deadly pandemic, incarcerating helpless migrant children, and endangering women’s health? We don’t have to replace them with liberal Democrats but surely we can get more rational people in office than these Trump Republican loonies.

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Traitors

While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News