Letter: “Biden please let us in”
There are wearing white t-shirts saying “Biden please let us in.” Over 100,000 encountered by the Border Patrol in February, an increase of 28% from January. Many families and lone children allowed to enter. Most single adult migrants being turned away under existing Title 42 related to public health because of Covid19, the last vestige of Trump’s successful border security policies. The families are held at detention centers for a few days then released, all occurring during a pandemic. There are now about 14,000 minors housed at these centers. They heard loud and clear from Biden during a 2019 Presidential debate say "you should come" and his intent to ease asylum restrictions and provide citizenship to millions here illegally. They know of Biden's reversal of Trump’s border policies. They now feel emboldened to come. A female migrant from Guatemala traveling with her 10 year old son told ABC reporter Martha Raddatz that she "made the trip because Biden promised that we could come with minors."

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

