Letter: Biden politically exploits riots by attacking Trump

Joe Biden has released a statement criticizing President Trump saying that he has infused oxygen into hate, aka the riots. That is utter nonsense and a cheap political attack. Trump immediately condemned the death of George Floyd and quickly directed both the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident. He has called the family expressing condolences. Trump has repeatedly denounced the killing of Floyd as being horrific. But along comes Biden criticizing Trump. Maybe Trump should in turn point out the riots and racial unrest that occurred under the Obama and Biden administration. Remember the riots, looting and burning that happened in Ferguson, Baltimore, NY City, Baton Rouge, and Dallas? Did anything Obama or Biden say or do after that have any improvement on race relations? These rioters and looters are already full of hate, disdain for America, selfishness and greed. Trump did not ignite or infuse that, as it has been dormant in these people just waiting for an excuse to unlawfully act, again.
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
