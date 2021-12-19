Letter: Biden politically exploits tornado tragedy

After the disastrous tornado that swept through Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, etc., Biden used the tragedy to push his climate change agenda. That tornado was likely a catastrophic EF5 with winds over 200 mph. The last EF5 to occur in America was eight years ago in Moore, OK. There were six in 2011. In 1974, over 45 years ago, there were seven. A total of about 59 since 1950. The current likely EF5 occurred in the longest gap in time, eight years, since being recorded in the 1950s. The single deadliest tornado was called the 'Tri State Tornado" that occurred in 1925 that struck Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri killing 695 and traveled 219 miles. An April 2020 article from Weather Underground read, "There doesn't appear to be any discernable trend so far as the number of F/EF5 reports are concerned over the 120-year period, since 1880. However, the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s seem to be especially active for violent tornadoes." Democrats should stop exploiting tragedies for political gain.
Alan Jeffords
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.