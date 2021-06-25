 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden’s AI Czar
Letter: Biden's AI Czar

From you Star article on June 8th. A computer scientist who has made breakthroughs in coordinating robotics in performing difficult assignments was made the AI Czar in 2018. Under Biden her priorities are to confront the societal risks of AI. Specifically to put technology to work on “causes” such as health equity, reducing climate change, and to make sure AI does not disadvantage certain people resulting in biased outcomes. Really!!! These are the goals of our AI Czar??? Our enemies are using AI to create technology to defeat us economically and militarily. They are actively working to hack into and control our military systems, infrastructure, banking system, and industrial complexes. My goodness. I hope we survive until a new administration is elected.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

