Letter: Biden's mental fitness
View Comments

Letter: Biden's mental fitness

Ms. Moreno raised issues as to Biden's history of misstatements and mistakes. He does have a history of goofs , these go back decades. However he at least brings decency and empathy. I'll take that over the malignant, narcissistic liar in the White House today. Over 15000 lies told. If Ms Moreno paid me a penny for every lie it would amount to over $150. Trump cares only for himself, takes credit for everything and responsibility for none.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News