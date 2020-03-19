Letter: Biden's mental fitness

Ms. Moreno raised issues as to Biden's history of misstatements and mistakes. He does have a history of goofs , these go back decades. However he at least brings decency and empathy. I'll take that over the malignant, narcissistic liar in the White House today. Over 15000 lies told. If Ms Moreno paid me a penny for every lie it would amount to over $150. Trump cares only for himself, takes credit for everything and responsibility for none.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
