Letter: Biden’s Name Calling

Regarding the letter “Biden’s Name Calling”, the writer states she has “never heard a president disgrace and humiliate over half the people in this country”. Obviously she didn’t LISTEN to Biden’s speech. He didn’t call ALL Republicans “a threat to democracy”, he called MAGA Republicans that. Not ALL Republicans are MAGA! Pray tell, where was she when Trump called women “horseface? Or when he called Democrats “Do nothing Democrats, enemy of the people”? I could go on and on with the insults he threw at the disabled, at war hero's, or anyone he didn’t like. Unfortunately, people like her will continue to believe Trump’s lies and keep their head in the sand. Sad!

Jeanne Brees

Southwest side

