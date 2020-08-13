You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Biden’s VP will be politically correct
Letter: Biden's VP will be politically correct

Richard Tolle asks if we “want another inexperienced person heading the country just because it’s the right thing to do?” Doing the “right thing” is a problem? Because “doing the right thing” means being “politically correct.”

Slinging the PC charge at Biden’s VP pick means she’s inexperienced? Right equals wrong?

Racists, sexists, homophobes, and unrepentant egoists of all kinds like to trash common decency in the language of “political correctness.” The last 60 years have pricked the American conscience to treat women, people of color, sexual minorities, and others who differ from supremacist norms with respect. But in Mr. Tolle’s book, anyone who actually respects diversity, like Joe Biden, is guilty of “succumbing to pressure to get votes.”

What a pathetic, cynical judge of character! This explains the man who made fun of a person with disabilities and those who voted for him.

Sylvia Thorson-Smith

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

