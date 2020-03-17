Letter: Biden, Sanders debate

They would stop fracking and raise the corporate tax rate back up to 35% from 21%.
Fracking has enabled America to become the largest oil and natural gas producing country in the world lowering our dependence on the OPEC countries and replacing coal thereby reducing carbon emissions dramatically. Russia and Saudi Arabia are pumping out maximum oil production. It matters little who produces and without oil and gas our economy cannot function. Global warming is a concern and must be addressed forcefully but not this way.
The corporate tax was passed to create a profit incentive to produce in America rather than overseas. It is a major factor for companies to consider when deciding where to locate. They claim they care for the working people, making this change will result in more job losses not gain.
Sure hope Americans understand when they enter the voting booth in November.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.