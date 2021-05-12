 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden says America systematically racist, then says Americans not racist
View Comments

Letter: Biden says America systematically racist, then says Americans not racist

  • Comments

Biden has repeatedly said that America is systematically racist. Yet in a recent interview he said Americans are not racist. This is a total contradiction. If America is systematically racist then it would mean that Americans have created and implemented the system. Biden said that after 400 years, African Americans are still behind the "8 ball." Does he know the many strides that blacks have made in our society over the last 60 years due to affirmative action in the work place, affirmative action at colleges and universities, etc.? Does he even know how the African American unemployment rate was at a decades low number under Trump pre-Covid? Biden's sponsoring and later passage of the 1994 crime bill was racist in that it incarcerated a disproportionate number of black men. As a Senator, Biden opposed school busing with his segregationist pals KKK member Robert Byrd and Strom Thurman. Biden's repeated saying that America is systematically racist is a Freudian psychological "transference" of guilt for his own racist past.

Alan Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News