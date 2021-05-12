Letter: Biden says America systematically racist, then says Americans not racist

Biden has repeatedly said that America is systematically racist. Yet in a recent interview he said Americans are not racist. This is a total contradiction. If America is systematically racist then it would mean that Americans have created and implemented the system. Biden said that after 400 years, African Americans are still behind the "8 ball." Does he know the many strides that blacks have made in our society over the last 60 years due to affirmative action in the work place, affirmative action at colleges and universities, etc.? Does he even know how the African American unemployment rate was at a decades low number under Trump pre-Covid? Biden's sponsoring and later passage of the 1994 crime bill was racist in that it incarcerated a disproportionate number of black men. As a Senator, Biden opposed school busing with his segregationist pals KKK member Robert Byrd and Strom Thurman. Biden's repeated saying that America is systematically racist is a Freudian psychological "transference" of guilt for his own racist past.
Alan Ruiz
West side
