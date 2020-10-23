Letter: Biden says "America was an idea... that we never lived up to"

Joe Biden just said "America was an idea.... that we never lived up to." How ignorant to say. America fought a Civil War to end slavery, 600,00 soldiers died. We defeated Nazi Germany's fascism wherein six million Jews were slaughtered. 400,000 American soldiers died. We have passed constitutional Amendments giving women the vote. Defeated Soviet Union communism. Does Biden not understand that racist America twice elected a black president Obama? We have defeated Islamic extremism in the form of ISIS. We allow more immigrants to enter the country than any other country in the world and provide more free food than any other country in the world. We have a high standard of living envied my millions around the world who clamor to still come here, some die doing so. Biden is catering to America haters, indoctrinated in anti-Americanism in colleges and universities since the 1960s. He apparently sees nothing but systematic racism, injustices and unfairness in America, while his family cashes in on the Biden name.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
