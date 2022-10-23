 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden says not rational to send them back

  • Comments

In response to a reporter's question about the unprecedented numbers of people entering the country illegally under his presidency, Biden responded, "it is not rational to send them back." He then mentioned how most of these people were coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. I found this to be a disingenuous excuse by Biden. His objective should be stopping them from entering in the first place. Biden could easily do what Trump did, threaten Mexico with shutting down the U.S./MX border if they do not secure their southern border. Trump's threats worked and Mexico placed its National Guard on their border with Guatemala where all these people are entering. But of course Joe does not want to stop the flood. He sees every person entering illegally as a future new citizen and Democrat registered voter, eventually becoming addicted to social welfare government entitlement programs. This is all about expanding the Democrat's voter base thus forever cementing their power and control of the country.

People are also reading…

Alfred Chompski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News