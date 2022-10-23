Letter: Biden says not rational to send them back

In response to a reporter's question about the unprecedented numbers of people entering the country illegally under his presidency, Biden responded, "it is not rational to send them back." He then mentioned how most of these people were coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. I found this to be a disingenuous excuse by Biden. His objective should be stopping them from entering in the first place. Biden could easily do what Trump did, threaten Mexico with shutting down the U.S./MX border if they do not secure their southern border. Trump's threats worked and Mexico placed its National Guard on their border with Guatemala where all these people are entering. But of course Joe does not want to stop the flood. He sees every person entering illegally as a future new citizen and Democrat registered voter, eventually becoming addicted to social welfare government entitlement programs. This is all about expanding the Democrat's voter base thus forever cementing their power and control of the country.