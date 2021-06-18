Letter: Biden says "Russia in difficult spot", what a joke

After Biden and Putin ended their meeting, both did press conferences. Biden stated that "Russia is in a difficult place." And that Russia is worried about the world's perception of them. What a joke! Russia is in a much less difficult place because waived sanctions on the company constructing a massive gas pipeline to Germany that will result in billions of hard currency revenue going to Russia. Biden suspended oil and gas leases on federal lands, ended Keystone and Anwar exploration. All helping Russia's oil and gas revenues. Remember, it was under Obama/Biden that Putin invaded Crimea, his surrogates in Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner killing 283 passengers, and meddled in the 2016 election. Putin received only modest sanctions for doing all that. Why fear Biden now? Russia continues its cyber attacks, election meddling, and ransomware schemes. Putin could care less about world perceptions and Biden's retaliation promises. Trump's Helsinki press conference with Putin was a disaster, but at least he did a joint press conference with him.
Steve Denver
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.