 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden says there were no race riots during last 4 years with Obama
View Comments

Letter: Biden says there were no race riots during last 4 years with Obama

In an interview with MSNBC, Joe Biden claimed there were no race riots during the last 4 years of the Obama administration. and that the National Guard was never called out. But Biden did not seem to remember that in fact there were several race riots back then and that the National Guard was called out several times. The riots, burning, and looting occurred in Ferguson, Baltimore, Oakland, New York City, Baton Rouge and Charlotte related to police officer killings of black men. In July 2016, a Black Lives Matter sympathizer shot at a group of Dallas police officers killing five and injuring nine. Remember Michael Brown and Freddie Gray? Apparently Biden does not. Perhaps because of some memory loss? Now he is blaming the current unrest across the country on Trump, when most of the protesters and rioters are liberals and the rioting has been in primarily Democrat run cities. Biden did not utter one word against the rioters and destruction during his convention speech. He should stay basemented.

Juan Santigo

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News