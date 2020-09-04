Letter: Biden says there were no race riots during last 4 years with Obama

In an interview with MSNBC, Joe Biden claimed there were no race riots during the last 4 years of the Obama administration. and that the National Guard was never called out. But Biden did not seem to remember that in fact there were several race riots back then and that the National Guard was called out several times. The riots, burning, and looting occurred in Ferguson, Baltimore, Oakland, New York City, Baton Rouge and Charlotte related to police officer killings of black men. In July 2016, a Black Lives Matter sympathizer shot at a group of Dallas police officers killing five and injuring nine. Remember Michael Brown and Freddie Gray? Apparently Biden does not. Perhaps because of some memory loss? Now he is blaming the current unrest across the country on Trump, when most of the protesters and rioters are liberals and the rioting has been in primarily Democrat run cities. Biden did not utter one word against the rioters and destruction during his convention speech. He should stay basemented.
Juan Santigo
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!