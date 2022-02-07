Letter: Biden says we need 'figuring out why they're leaving in the first place,'

In a recent conference call with state Governors, Biden spoke about people coming from Central America by posing the question of 'figuring out why they're leaving in the first place,' Come on Biden, half the world still thinks America's streets are paved with gold. Joe does not know that most Central Americans are fleeing from poverty? He should read the expose by AZ Star's Perla Trevizo titled 'Passports to the American Dream.' She documented whole villages in Guatemala emptied out coming here for mostly economic reasons. And that parents brought their children along believing they had a better chance of staying, which proved right under Biden. Is Biden so dumb to not understand the border crisis he created by reversing Trump's border policies? Is he so dumb not knowing people are abusing our asylum system, claiming they are fleeing from violence, but actually are fleeing from poverty? We cannot accommodate half the world's population that want to come here. Biden however is giving it his best shot!
Alan Jeffords
Midtown
