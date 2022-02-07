 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden says we need 'figuring out why they're leaving in the first place,'
View Comments

Letter: Biden says we need 'figuring out why they're leaving in the first place,'

  • Comments

In a recent conference call with state Governors, Biden spoke about people coming from Central America by posing the question of 'figuring out why they're leaving in the first place,' Come on Biden, half the world still thinks America's streets are paved with gold. Joe does not know that most Central Americans are fleeing from poverty? He should read the expose by AZ Star's Perla Trevizo titled 'Passports to the American Dream.' She documented whole villages in Guatemala emptied out coming here for mostly economic reasons. And that parents brought their children along believing they had a better chance of staying, which proved right under Biden. Is Biden so dumb to not understand the border crisis he created by reversing Trump's border policies? Is he so dumb not knowing people are abusing our asylum system, claiming they are fleeing from violence, but actually are fleeing from poverty? We cannot accommodate half the world's population that want to come here. Biden however is giving it his best shot!

Alan Jeffords

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating suga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News