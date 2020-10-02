Letter: Biden should forego the next debate

Joe Biden should not participate in any more so-called debates with Donald Trump. Regardless of the moderator and any new rules the debate organizers might come up with, Trump will do what he wants and once again be an obnoxious, lying, indecent, divisive and disgusting excuse for a president.
Biden has nothing to gain by subjecting himself and the American people to another disgraceful sham of a debate. Trump is ripping apart our country and watching him perform will do more harm to our already damaged national psyche.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
