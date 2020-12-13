 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden should Pardon Trump? No!
In the corporate world there is a concept of "Piercing the corporate veil". It is used when Corporate officers create liability and do so by engaging in activities that blend their corporate interests with private interests. Running for public office by definition is private process and not the job of the President. By running again they are running as a private citizen. Donald Trump has not only attempted to disrupt the election, but has done so in a manner that encourages seditious behavior from his adherents. This threatens democracy at it's core. Impeachment will not work, as the party hacks will simply let him off. He should be tried in a court of law and if found guilty be sent to prison to serve as a reminder to those who would tamper with this process, they will be punished. If his followers revolt violently,they will be punished too.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

