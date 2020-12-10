Letter: Biden should proactively pardon President Trump

People have been imagining scenarios whereby President Trump may pardon himself or resign and have Mike Pence pardon him for perceived or as yet unknown crimes while in office.
Without getting into all the dirty laundry about why Trump may feel a need to pardon himself, let me say as a liberal Democrat that, like the aftermath of President Nixon’s Watergate debacle, it would not be in America's best interest to prosecute a former president.
The country is too fractured. Too partisan. Too volatile.
I suggest what should happen is for President-elect Biden to make a promise now that he would pardon Trump just as Ford did for Nixon.
Doing so would turn down the heat we have in our unsettled political environment and mollify half the nation.
It would be a win for Biden and the county.
It would not, of course, preclude individual states from charging Trump.
Our nation needs to move on from Trump. The sooner the better.
Peter Bakke
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
