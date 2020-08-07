Letter: Biden snaps at black CBS reporter over cognitive test question

In an interview with CBS news reporter Errol Barnett, who is black, Biden snapped at him when asked if he had ever taken a cognitive test. Recent polls have shown a significant number of people believe Biden already has early stage Dementia. In response to Barnett's question, Biden said,"Come on, man. That's like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?" That seems to me to be a racist response to a black person. It also shows his bullying temperament and sensitivity to the subject. Why has Biden not taken a cognitive test to settle all the questioning? Maybe he is in denial and afraid of the findings or maybe he already has taken one and knows the results? This is the second offensive response to a black interviewer by Biden. The first of course was his "you ain't black' comment to Charlemagne the God a few weeks again.
Al Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
