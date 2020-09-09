 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden still hiden from the news media
Letter: Biden still hiden from the news media

'Come on man', take some hard questions from the news media. Joe Biden has been mostly hiden in his basement for months conveniently using Covid as an excuse. He just went to Pennsylvania where he read prepared remarks about 'clarifying' his position on fracking (Harris wants to ban it), and as a 'Johnny come lately' finally firmly denounced the protest violence. Today he is 'clarifying' his position on defunding police vs his 'redirecting', really just semantics. After his remarks in PA, he left the stage and took no questions from reporters. That is his 'modus operandi' (MO). He has not done a full blown lengthy press conference. The national news media is complicit in all this by not demanding more access to him and more questioning. He is the Presidential nominee for Pete's sake. He has only done softball interviews. But here is what is going, the liberal news media knows Biden is gaffe and fabrication prone, thus they are allowing him to stay mostly hidden until the election.

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

