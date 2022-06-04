 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden supporters can see just fine

In response to the letter, [Biden supporters are blind; 14 May] perhaps the reason this author purports to only ‘see’ Democratic points of view in the press is because the argument he makes is not only flimsy and unsubstantiated but cold, callous and weak. He cites ‘raging inflation’ but fails to mention soaring job growth and the lowest unemployment rate in decades. He insinuates rising fuel prices as the fault of the Biden administration but fails to acknowledge an illegal war perpetrated with barbaric cruelty forcing the disruption of global supply and international trade. He contends our border is ‘open’ but I contend it is more ‘humane.’ As for his claim of undocumented individuals being distributed throughout the nation – pure hogwash. And the cynical criticism of relieving student loans simply to buy votes. If the author wants to see his viewpoint more in the press, he should cite facts and reduce snark. Maybe then he’ll be taken seriously.

Tim Kennedy

Oro Valley

