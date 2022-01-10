 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden surpasses Trump in daily/weekly Covid cases and deaths
View Comments

Letter: Biden surpasses Trump in daily/weekly Covid cases and deaths

  • Comments

On January 4, there were 885,000 new cases of Covid in America and 2,384 new deaths. The weekly average now is about 547,000 cases, under Biden. The previous weekly record of 250,100 was on January 8, 2021, under Trump. The latter number was within just a couple weeks of the FDA's approval of vaccines. Biden was in large part elected because of attacking Trump for his handling of Covid. In a Presidential debate, Biden remarked that he would end the pandemic. All Biden needed to do was to get people tested and vaccinated. He has done good on the latter, but been caught flat footed on testing availability. As of January 4, 2022, there have been 828,000 Covid deaths in America, 400,000 under Trump and 428,000+ under Biden. Remember on July 4, 2021, Biden declared, "It (Covid) no longer controls our lives, it no longer paralyzes our nation and it’s within our power to make sure it never does so again.”

Claudia Wilson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News