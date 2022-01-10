Letter: Biden surpasses Trump in daily/weekly Covid cases and deaths

On January 4, there were 885,000 new cases of Covid in America and 2,384 new deaths. The weekly average now is about 547,000 cases, under Biden. The previous weekly record of 250,100 was on January 8, 2021, under Trump. The latter number was within just a couple weeks of the FDA's approval of vaccines. Biden was in large part elected because of attacking Trump for his handling of Covid. In a Presidential debate, Biden remarked that he would end the pandemic. All Biden needed to do was to get people tested and vaccinated. He has done good on the latter, but been caught flat footed on testing availability. As of January 4, 2022, there have been 828,000 Covid deaths in America, 400,000 under Trump and 428,000+ under Biden. Remember on July 4, 2021, Biden declared, "It (Covid) no longer controls our lives, it no longer paralyzes our nation and it’s within our power to make sure it never does so again.”
Claudia Wilson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.