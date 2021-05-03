Letter: Biden to nominate anti-ICE Texas Sheriff to head ICE

Biden is nominating Harris County, Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to be the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under the Trump administration, Gonzalez opposed ICE operations that arrested illegal immigrants. In 2019, he tweeted, "I do not support #ICERaids that threaten to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom do not represent a threat to the U.S. The focus should always be on clear & immediate safety threats. Not others who are not threats." This line of thinking is incorrect. The mission of ICE agents is to enforce immigration laws. They take a sworn oath to do so. The Biden administration has already put ICE off limits to deporting those convicted of most misdemeanor and non-aggravated felony crimes. ICE arrests and deportations are now down 60% under Biden. Gonzalez, like TPD Chief Magnus, who has been nominated to lead Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has no immigration enforcement experience. Both Gonzalez and Magnus are sympathetic to those who have violated our immigration laws.
Sally Minnington
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.