Letter: Biden to nominate black woman to SCOTUS

Biden announced that he will seek a Black woman to appoint to the U.S. Supreme Court. He made that pledge during the campaign. It was reported that Black Democrat Rep. Clyburn of South Carolina demanded that pledge from Biden during the campaign in exchange for his endorsement. It was Clyburn who got the black vote out in South Carolina bringing a big win for Biden that ended Bernie's primary winning streak. Instead of choosing the best qualified candidate for SCOTUS, Biden is playing typical Democrat identity politics. He did the same in choosing woman of color Kamala Harris, who by many accounts has been a disaster. There is no doubt that Biden will pick a leftist woman nominee, but look for no pathetic treatment of her from Republicans like Democrats did of Amy Barrett and especially Brett Kavanaugh, both who were already sitting Federal Appellate justices. Poor USAG Merrick Garland, he again is being passing over for SCOTUS, this time by Biden. Ah, but he is a white guy.
Christy Daniels
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.