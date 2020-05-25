Letter: Biden told big academic lies in 1987 running for President

A friend recently forwarded to me a 1987 video clip of Joe Biden when he was running for President. It was full of lies about his academic history. For instance, he claimed having three undergraduate degrees when he had one, claimed he went to law school on a full scholarship when it was only half, claimed he graduated in the top half of his law school class when he was actually towards the bottom of it, and claimed he was named the "Outstanding political science student" in his class. All false! And these were not gaffes or caused by any dementia set on by old age. Biden has a history of blatant lying. The Democrat biased news media has always excused it saying "that's just Joe being Joe." No such standard applied to Trump. Democrats always cite Trump's lies, but completely ignore their own presumptive nominee's long history of doing the same. Just more hypocrisy and double standards.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
