Letter: Biden touts low unemployment rate for November

Today, 12/3, Biden appeared in the White House and read a lengthy narrative from a teleprompter, as usual. He touted November's unemployment rate of of 4.2% being so great. He did not tout the November jobs numbers of 210,000, which was half the 500,000 that had been projected. The U.S. Dept. of Labor, reports there are over 10 million job vacancies in America. The unemployment rate is a joke. Look around you, businesses everywhere post Help Wanted signs in their windows. The labor shortage is real. Employers are advertising wages way above the minimum wage, and still cannot hire adequate staff. On one hand, Biden touts a great the economy, while on the other, says we need Build Back Better. The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, released a study this week of BBB and forecast, believing expensive sunset provisions will not expire, that instead of costing $1.7 trillion, it will cost $4.8 trillion, adding over $2 trillion to our debt.
Marcella Mavis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.