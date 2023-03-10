Re: the March 3 article "Why is Biden reviving Trump's immigration policies?."

She hits the nail right on the head about how the Trump and Biden administrations handle our immigration policies—the main difference is in the rhetoric! Trump was always angry and scornful while Biden is consistently sympathetic and understanding.

But Biden clearly cares more about calming down the anti-immigrant extremists than actually living up to our treaty obligations to would-be immigrants.

So his immigration policies are NOT significantly different from Trump’s!

We don’t want Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to get too mad at us, do we Joe?

David Steinberg

Northwest side