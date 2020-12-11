 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden vs Trump Covid Response
Letter: Biden vs Trump Covid Response

Biden has three goals for his first 100 days of COVID response so let’s analyze them:

(1)Vaccinate 100M Americans. This is easy since Trump and the WH Task Force have this in the bag.

(2)Mandate masks by presidential order. This is stupid, since thoughtful Americans have already done so and the less thoughtful will not respond to draconian methods.

(3)Reopen schools. This is brilliant. Trump has strongly agreed for months, but Joe's public teacher unions will say no.

Perhaps it’s time for “voter remorse”.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

