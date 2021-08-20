Letter: Biden will be blamed for losing the Afghan war

Only 8 months into his presidency, Joe Biden will be blamed for “losing” the 20-year Afghanistan war which has spanned 4 Republican and Democratic administrations. Before assigning blame consider the facts.
In October 2001, George Bush correctly began our involvement to punish those behind 9-11. Less than 18 months later, he foolishly diverted massive resources of troops and materiel to Iraq, which had nothing to do with 9-11.
The first years of the Afghan war were critical to anything resembling success. But that would have required the full force of American power, not the shell that was left after March 2003. It can be argued that this was the beginning of the predictable, ignominious ending which we now see.
Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all share blame for continuing what became an unwinnable war.
It was Trump who told the Taliban that all troops would withdraw by May 1. Biden simply extended the deadline.
It’s hard to lose something you never really had.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
