Letter: Biden will do more than Trump ever would
I laughed uproariously when a letter writer suggested Trump has solved the pandemic by “not caring.” He stated that Progressives confuse caring with doing. But Trump is still president and our country still faces 5000 deaths and 250,000 cases of Covid-19 weekly. Poor conservatives always confuse bloviating with doing.

It’s true that caring itself doesn’t solve problems, but it’s a start when our country needs a plan. Trump repeatedly makes it clear he doesn’t care, and not caring solves zero problems.

Only in a Trump magical world would naming a project actually produce life-saving vaccines. Only in a Trump fantastical world would denials, data rejection, and lies result in ensuring America’s safety.

Governors and Congress deserve all credit for efforts to save lives and support workers. Thankfully, they had the courage to step up and lead. As my progressive friends like to say, Wouldn’t it be nice if Truth were King?

Mary Herman

East side

